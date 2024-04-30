Jaguars Release WR Zay Jones and K Joey Slye
The Jacksonville Jaguars released two veterans on Tuesday after drafting their replacements over the weekend.
Wide receiver Zay Jones and kicker Joey Slye were each released by the Jaguars, moves that were forecasted by the Jaguars' selections of first round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and sixth round kicker Cam Little during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jones sustained an injury in Week 2 of 2023 that hampered him for most of the season, with Jones dealing with two different stretches of missed time. In nine games for the Jaguars last season, Jones caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns.
Over the last two seasons combined, Jones ranks third on the team in targets (185) and receiving yards (1,144), while ranking third in catches (113) and being tied for fourth in touchdown catches (7). He also ranks fourth in receiving yards per game 45.8.
Jones signed a three-year, $24 million deal with $14 million in guarantees for the Jaguars in 2022.
According to team sources, the Jaguars shopped Jones on the trading block both before and after the draft, but there were no takers. The Jaguars will now move on from the veteran receiver to make room in the starting lineup for Thomas Jr., who will start alongside Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis.
The Jaguars will now take on $6,569,334 in dead cap for Jones and save $4,183,294.
If Jones is designated as a post-June 1st cut, they carry $3,017,334 in dead cap in 2024 and save $7,735,294 for the year.