James Robinson Nominated for NFL Ground Player of the Week

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back James Robinson continues to collect accolades, this time around being nominated for the NFL Fed Ex Ground Player of the Week.

In the Jaguars 39-29 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Robinson carried much of the offense with his season-best best performance on the ground and from scrimmage with 137 yards and two touchdowns overall.

He has been nominated as the Fed Ex Ground Player of the Week for his work rushing though, where he picked up 119 yards and a touchdown.

"He battled his tail off man. I mean with Chris [Thompson] out you know, he's really the only guy in there...he really carried a load today," praised his quarterback Gardner Minshew II after the game.

"He caught the ball, ran the ball. Couldn't be more proud of like how hard he's playing and working. And, yeah, I expect him to continue to do that and get better and better."

The other two rushing nominees are Antonio Gibson (128 yards on 20 carries—6.4 avg.—TD) of the Washington Football Team and the 49ers Jeff Wilson (112 yards on 17 carries—6.6 avg.—3 TDs).

Fans can vote on the winner—as well as their pick for the best passing performance of the week—here.

So far this season, Robinson has been named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September (330 yards, 3 TDs through three games), he was nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week for his 107 yards versus the Cincinnati Bengals and has been given odds to win the NFL Rookie of the Year Award.

Robinson has also broken and continues to set new records for the most yards from scrimmage by an undrafted rookie. He totaled 97 scrimmage yards and two TDs in the first half and joins former Jaguars WR Allen Hurns as the only undrafted rookies in NFL history to post at least 90 scrimmage yards and multiple TDs in the first half of a game.

Through seven games, the undrafted rookie running back has recorded 107 carries for 481 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. He has also caught 27 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.