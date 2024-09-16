Jaguars Rookie Report: How Did the 2024 Class Play in Week 2?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting big things out of their 2024 rookie class, and each week we will be looking at exactly what the rookie group does on Sundays.
So, how did the Jaguars' rookies play in the 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2? We break it down below.
WR Brian Thomas Jr. (Round 1, No. 23 overall)
The best player on the Jaguars offense through two weeks has arguably been the youngest. After a big Week 1 that saw him burn Jalen Ramsey and also score his first career touchdown, Thomas had an even better game in Week 2.
Thomas caught a 66-yard pass for the Jaguars' biggest play of the day, making him responsible for the two biggest gains of the Jaguars' season through two weeks. Thomas finished with two catches for 94 yards on four targets, and should see even more volume moving forward.
DL Maason Smith (Round 2, No. 48 overall)
Maason Smith was a healthy scratch in Week 2.
CB Jarrian Jones (Round 3, No. 96 overall)
The Jaguars turned to Jarrian Jones in the slot with Darnell Savage out with a quad injury, and it was an up-and-down performance from the rookie cornerback.
Jones had some splash plays and showed plenty of physicality and energy, but he had his hands full early on with Amari Cooper. Jones played better as the game went on, however, and the arrow should be pointing up.
OT Javon Foster (Round 4, No. 114 overall)
Javon Foster was a healthy scratch in Week 2.
DL Jordan Jefferson (Round 4, No. 116 overall)
Jordan Jefferson was a healthy scratch in Week 2.
CB De'Antre Prince (Round 5, No. 153 overall)
De'Antre Prince got a chance to join the Jaguars' rotation at cornerback after not playing a snap in Week 1. He didn't play as much as the other young cornerbacks, but he did have an impressive one-on-one rep against Cooper.
RB Keilan Robinson (Round 5, No. 167 overall)
Keilan Robinson is currently on the injured reserve list.
K Cam Little (Round 6, No. 212 overall)
Cam Little had his first rookie moment show up on Sunday, missing a 43-yard field goal in the wind after banging it against the right upright. Little made his other two kicks, though each were below 25 yards.
EDGE Myles Cole (Round 7, No. 236)
Myles Cole recorded one tackle on Sunday in a limited rotational role.
