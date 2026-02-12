Three Defensive Linemen Jacksonville Jaguars Could Sign in Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2026 offseason as one of the top contenders in the AFC for the upcoming regular season seven months from now. It is quite the turnaround for the franchise, almost two years removed from finishing 4-13 with a top-five draft pick. Now, they're coming off a 13-win season as winners of the AFC South.

One of the areas of concern on the Jaguars' roster this offseason is the defensive line, which wasn't addressed properly for long-term stability this past season. However, general manager James Gladstone is not one to shirk from a challenge, and there is reason to believe he'll look to properly upgrade the defensive trenches in the coming months.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While free agency may not have any premier talents readily available, yet, there are still some intriguing players that could bolster the interior defensive line for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. With that in mind, despite free agency still over a month away, let's look at three defensive linemen Jacksonville could sign on the open market.

Dre'Mont Jones, Baltimore Ravens

Dre'Mont Jones can win with quickness, bull rush. He can two-gap and disrupt upfield.



He's just scratching the surface of his potential, which could be a scary word in free agency. Sounds like he'll get a massive deal though. pic.twitter.com/PrXW9CByeb — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) March 12, 2023

This was just two seasons ago, when Jones was a top-tier free agent from Denver. Now, he is flying under the radar after not working out for Seattle, Tennessee, and Baltimore. Above is what he is still capable of and fits the "intangibly rich" attributes that Galdstone looks for in players, as Jones provides versatility up front and has a chance to be an impact player if signed by the Jaguars.

Logan Hall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

KC should take a shot at Logan Hall in free agency. Good athlete, quick off the snap, good flashes in Tampa, but not a great fit for their defense imo. Much better fit in KC's front. pic.twitter.com/PnxeM6ETzH — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 6, 2026

Hall never seemed to find his groove with the Buccaneers, but there were flashes of what he could be as an interior defender out of a 4i or five-technique alignment, as we see above. Hall was a sound athlete coming out of Houston, and the first-step explosiveness has never been a question for the fourth-year player.

In Campanile's system, he would be a great fit in their four-man fronts that will allow him to tee off as a designated interior rusher with the length and extension skills at the point of attack to be a solid run defender. Plus, there is familiarity with head coach Liam Coen as the two spent a year together before Coen took the head coaching job in Jacksonville.

John Franklin-Myers, Denver Broncos

John Franklin-Myers (98) being insubordinate & churlish



Also, ridiculous snap timing/get off from Nik Bonitto (15) off the edge



pic.twitter.com/dBd6JkI0hV — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) February 2, 2026

Franklin-Myers might be an older prospect, but he fits what Campanile will do in the trenches very well. He brings speed-to-power and a nasty bull rush that can overwhelm guards and centers if they aren't careful with their base and pad level. At an OverTheCap market valuation of $6.2 million, Franklin-Myers would be a decent payday, but worthy of a short-term deal that provides immediate impact opportunities as the expectations for Jacksonville begin to change.

