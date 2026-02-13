Three Pass Rushers Jaguars Could Sign in Free Agency

One of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL resides in Jacksonville, Florida, as Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker have shown that, when healthy, they are a nightmare for opposing offensive coordinators in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars are lucky to possess such a talented tandem that has kept opposing offensive tackles stressed when working their pass sets.

However, for the last two years, the Jaguars have struggled with depth behind Hines-Allen and Walker. Dennis Gardeck has provided them with great value in this case, but he will be a free agent this offseason and will be 32 during the 2026 season. General manager James Gladstone must address this in free agency next month and/or at the NFL Draft in April.

There will be plenty of options to choose from at edge rusher this offseason. However, I've selected three free agents the Jaguars could target this offseason that feature a mixture of styles. Let's dive in.

Yetur Gross-Matos, San Francisco 49ers

While injuries plagued his 2025 campaign, Gross-Matos is a terrific rotational player for any defensive front. He found his role during the last year of his rookie contract with the Carolina Panthers, where he demonstrated value as a third-down pass rusher from an interior technique while providing a quality skill set as a run defender on the edge, as he did with the 49ers. "YGM" would give the Jaguars that same ability, along with quality depth behind their star rushers.

Trevis Gipson, Carolina Panthers

Sound familiar? Gipson was a part of the Jaguars roster for a few months in 2024 before being traded to Seattle for a late-round draft selection. He spent some time with the 49ers and was signed by the Panthers off their practice squad last year, and before that, he was a standout rotational piece with the Chicago Bears, but has since bounced around from team to team.

The Jaguars should consider giving Gipson another shot, considering the system changes since 2024. This is an explosive rusher who can stress and soften the outside shoulder of tackles with explosiveness and bend around the edge. Gipson flashed at times with Carolina and San Francisco, and would be a great addition to the edge of the trenches behind Hines-Allen and Walker.

David Ojabo, Baltimore Ravens

Once a gifted pass rusher from Michigan, Ojabo suffered a ruptured Achilles during the 2022 pre-draft process and never seemed to find consistency in Baltimore while dealing with lingering injuries throughout his career. However, the flashes are obvious when allowed to turn the notch up, displaying incredible speed and power off the edge, a desperate need for the Jaguars' depth behind their stars. Ojabo would only be a one-year, incentive-laced deal, but it would be a low-risk, high-reward signing.

