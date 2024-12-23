Jaguars Rookie Sensation Thomas Continues Climb
The Jacksonville Jaguars have sustained numerous injuries this season which has left them thin at critical positions. Jacksonville's group of pass catchers have been ravaged by injuries this season, leaving rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. as the team's primary receiving option over the final few weeks of the season.
However, Thomas has begun to prove that he may be a quality No. 1 option for the Jaguars, even with the presence of the Jaguars' pass catchers who have missed time due to injury. After registering a career high 132 receiving yards on nine receptions against the Las Vegas Raiders, it is hard to deny Thomas' ability.
"Yeah, I'm so happy for Brian [Thomas Jr.]. We talked last week," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said. "He's such a bright spot offensively and gives a thousand-plus yards and all of that. Just a kid that is so deserving of it, from the way he works to how he plays. And the load that we put on him, for a young player like that, to go out and perform like he does. So happy for him, definitely a bright spot."
Thomas' play of the day came on a 62-yard touchdown catch to give the Jaguars a brief lead. Pederson credited Thomas with making an outstanding play.
"Probably busted coverage, looked like," Pederson said. "And we needed a play, because I think B.T. [Brian Thomas Jr.] dropped one earlier. And then we come back to him again on the same type of thing and he makes the play. So, it's the type of kid he is. But it's never an easy play, but we got help on that one."
Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones has established a strong connection with the rookie receiver on relatively short notice. He and Thomas had another productive outing.
"Yeah, he's done a good job," Jones said, "They, once again, are going to take him away. And I missed him early. We had the one missed connection on the hold, and then he made a couple of great plays late. So, always going to keep fighting. He's his own biggest critic, and so am I. So, we fit well together, but I think he had like 10 or so catches probably for 100-something yards, so he did his part. And we got to continue to give him the ball."
