Jaguars Roundtable: Who Will Be the Starting Cornerbacks?
Throughout the 2024 season, the Jaguars On SI staff is going to come together to produce weekly roundtables, delivering answers on every hard-hitting Jaguars and AFC South topic.
This week, we pose the question of who will start at the Jaguars' three cornerback spots -- two outside, and one in the slot.
We break it down below.
John Shipley
For me, I think it is a fairly straightforward answer. Tyson Campbell is obviously taking one spot. I think Ronald Darby will take the other outside spot, while Darnell Savage starts in the slot. Jarrian Jones could be the top backup at all three spots, though Christian Braswell has gotten a lot of looks as the No. 2 nickel in camp while Jones has taken the majority of his reps outside.
Jones is one of the Jaguars' most impressive young players, but Darby is the only one of the three veterans who entered camp without being locked in as a starter. Due to Darby's small deal, there was always a scenario where Jones could have won the starting job. Darby has had a great camp, though, and it seems more likely the Jaguars lean toward his experience in a starting role, giving Jones a chance to come off the bench and also serve as a core special teamer.
Kyle Nash
The most obvious portion of this answer is the guy who just landed the $76.5 million extension is the player who will be at the top of the depth chart. Tyson Campbell as “CB1” is a shoe-in. For the next spot, it’s hard to think Ronald Darby won’t be the next guy down for NFL Week 1. His experience and solid performance in training camp so far in year one of defensive coordinator Ryan Nielson makes this a likely direction.
For the third corner, it’s going to come down to how well he performs in camp down the stretch and how confident the coaching staff is with trotting a rookie out against Miami’s explosive offense in the season opener. I see the rookie out of FSU Jarrian Jones breaking through. While it’s just as likely that Darnell Savage will get the nod over the 96th overall pick in 2024 as a nickel back as an NFL vet facing the Phins’ nasty receiver corps, Jones will be a face that the Duval Devout will see often.
Zach Schultz
The starting cornerback trio is a group that could shake out in many ways. I think the starting three will be Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones Jr., and Darnell Savage. Tyson Campbell is an obvious lock and I think Savage starts in the slot after the team targeted him in free agency and gave him a three-year deal leaving the second outside spot up for grabs between Jarrian Jones Jr. and Ronald Darby. Both options seem totally fine at this point.
I think the Jaguars would be fine starting either Darby and that may even have been the plan when he was signed in March but Jarrian Jones Jr. has shown out after being drafted in the third round. Getting the rookie on the field early makes sense since he's shown he can handle what is being put on his plate while Darby makes great for a great option off the bench if needed.
Tyler Carmona
I expect Tyson Campbell, Ronald Darby and Jarrian Jones to be the three main cornerbacks used throughout the 2024 season.
Campbell has demonstrated his ability to keep up with some of the league's top receivers, as long as he remains healthy. Last season, Campbell played in just 11 games due to nagging hamstring and quad injuries. Likely due to his injuries, the former Georgia Bulldog saw a drop in production compared to the previous season (5th best coverage grade among NFL cornerbacks in 2022). With a new contract and a clean slate of health, Campbell is in a position to re-emerge as one of the league's top cornerbacks.
After missing most of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL, Ronald Darby bounced back with one of the best seasons of his career last season. As a Baltimore Raven, he finished among the league’s top ten in lowest passer rating allowed (69.8), receptions (22) , and yards allowed (228), according to Player Profiler. Expect the 30 year old to continue his near-decade long tenure as one of the league's most underrated cornerbacks.
While Campbell and Darby will likely be the Jaguars starting cornerbacks, rookie Jarrian Jones should have the opportunity to contribute depending on his performance throughout the preseason. As a Florida State Seminole, Jones spent two years without allowing a touchdown in man-coverage. The rookie was PFF’s fifth-highest graded FBS cornerback last season. If Jones quickly adapts to the physicality of the professional level while developing an understanding of Ryan Nielsen's defensive scheme, he should serve as a reliable backup.