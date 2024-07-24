Jaguars' Roy Robertson-Harris Joins Jacksonville Icemen Ownership Group
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris is officially a part of the Jacksonville Icemen family.
The city's local minor league EHCL team already has former Jaguars such as Myles Jack and Tim Tebow on its ownership group. Now, the Jaguars' starting defensive lineman and defensive captain will join them.
“We are thrilled to welcome Roy to the Icemen and Zawyer Sports Family,” Zawyer Sports CEO Andy Kaufmann said in a statement. “We take great pride in surrounding ourselves with great people who have a passion for supporting our local teams and giving back to Jacksonville. Roy has certainly established himself during his time with the Jaguars and his values and goals align with ours here at Zawyer Sports.”
“Investing in my local community is something I take great pride in,” Robertson-Harris said in a release. “As an athlete, I’m happy to support the Icemen and other teams in the Zawyer Sports Family. As a father, I’m even prouder to commit to an organization that prides itself on family entertainment and giving back.”
Robertson-Harris is set to enter his fourth season with the Jaguars after signing with the team in free agency in 2021. Robertson-Harris signed a contract extension in 2023 after a stellar end to the 2022 season and was subsequently named a team captain last season.