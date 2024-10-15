Jaguars Star 'Week-to-Week' After Injury in London
The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without one of their top offensive playmakers moving forward.
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne left Sunday's 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury, and the injury was classified as week-to-week.
“Travis had a hamstring in the game. He's going to be week-to-week. He tweaked it on a go ball early in the game," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
Hamstring injuries have left a number on the Jaguars this season. Tyson Campbell has missed the last five games due to a hamstring injury, while tight end Evan Engram missed four games after sustaining a hamstring injury in pregame warmups in Week 2.
Etienne has been a steady and consistent piece of the Jaguars offense over the last three seasons, missing zero games in each of the last three seasons.
Etienne has battled a shoulder injury since Week 4 as well, which likely limited his snaps in Weeks 4 and 5.
“I mean, I'm feeling good. I feel like I’ve just got to just find ways to continue to push through the game," Etienne said about his shoulder injury last week. "Just continue to be a spark for the team and just go out there and make plays when I get the opportunity to and not really worry about it. Just understand that I’ve got a job to do, to try and go out there and get a win for the team. So, just continue to push through, for real.”
In six games this year, Etienne has rushed 56 times for 230 yards and two touchdowns and has also caught 16 passes for 91 yards. The Jaguars have seen second-year running back Tank Bigsby experience a breakout start to 2024, which should help the offense in event Etienne misses any time.
"They all do certain things really well, and they really all can do it all, too. Whenever they're called upon, they really can. So, I think from that standpoint, it's great," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said last week when asked about the running back room.
"And then, now you've started to see, Travis has been doing it for the last few years, so I think the more Tank's gotten comfortable in the system and himself, all those things, you see that confidence going up and those big plays starting to happen. So, I think when you have backs that can create those explosive plays as an offense, that's huge."
