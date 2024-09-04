Jaguars' Star WR Sounds Off On Defensive Backs
With a new season set to kick off soon, teams around the National Football League are beginning a grueling 17-game season. The Jacksonville Jaguars face one of the more difficult schedules in the NFL, starting with the Miami Dolphins on the road.
The game will test the team’s defensive backs early, but the unit seems ready, according to veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk.
Kirk says he has noticed how well the defensive side of the ball pays attention to detail. Kirk believes the various looks and options defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has to make the unit respectable. Kirk credits the Jaguars’ coaching staff for adequately preparing the defense.
“Buttoned up is a good way to describe the way that group operates,” Kirk said. “The attention to detail and the level of communication on the backend that you hear from them, especially on a pre-snap basis. We do a lot offensively when it comes to motions and shifts and throwing different things at them, and to hear them communicate, all of them are on the same page pre-snap.”
Kirk notes how well the Jaguars’ defensive players communicate with each other before the ball is snapped. After facing the defense the entire offseason, Kirk says he has rarely seen the Jaguars defensive backs out of position.
“They always talk about—I’m sure the defensive guys tell you guys about it—winning the pre-snap, and they do a great job with that,” Kirk said. “So, especially on the back end, you’re always having to communicate, and those guys have done a great job.
“Rarely do you see them out of position, and they’re very opportunistic, and I’m really excited to watch them do what they do this season because I feel like Coach Nielsen and [defensive backs coach Kris Richard], they’ve done a great job of putting those guys in position to capitalize on some takeaways and do some things to take away what those offenses do best.”
The Jaguars defense and defensive backfield will be tested early this season against the Miami Dolphins, who had one of the best offenses in the league last season. The Jaguars’ defensive backs must be ready for the challenge at hand.
