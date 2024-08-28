Jaguars Stat of the Week: Youth Movement Continues
It’s been long enough. The wait has been excruciatingly painful and seemed as though it would never end. Well, folks, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel. The 53-man rosters have been set; the preseason has concluded. The time is finally upon us; let’s play ball.
Yesterday, NFL teams made their final cuts, taking their rosters down to the final 53 players. While there are assuredly moves yet to be made, the bulk of most rosters likely won’t change much until next offseason when this laborious process starts all over once again.
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, head coach Doug Pederson and the rest of the Jaguars brass elected to go heavy in the trenches keeping 21 total offensive and defensive linemen. That’s right on brand with Baalke’s philosophy. The Jaguars’ GM certainly hasn’t been very demure or mindful about his affection for size and length.
Regarding the team keeping 21 linemen, Baalke stated, “You can never have enough ‘bigs.”
Jaguars fans should expect nothing less from their team’s general manager. While size and length will always be a focal point of any roster handpicked by Baalke and company, it is also among the youngest groups in the National Football League.
This week’s stat of the week: The Jaguars’ roster has an average age of just 25.9 years old, the sixth-youngest in football.
Funnily enough, the team’s youngest player is none other than the immediate fan-favorite placekicker Cam Little, who just recently turned 21 years old last week. He’s both the youngest Jaguar and youngest kicker ever drafted. The oldest rostered player is guard Brandon Scherff at a youthful 33 years old.
But wait… there’s more. The team also happens to have the eighth-most cap space.
While it has been a rocky road for Trent Baalke in Jacksonville, fans have to admit this roster has been carefully and methodically constructed. It’s likely the best 53 the Jaguars have seen in quite some time.
This offseason, the Jaguars locked up both Josh Hines-Allen and Trevor Lawrence to long-term deals and added talent to both sides of the ball through free agency and the NFL draft. It was certainly needed as the Houston Texans have burst onto the scene with DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud at the helm.
The future is bright in Jacksonville, maybe brighter than it has been in years. Stadium renovations, throwback jerseys, a franchise quarterback, and a young yet promising roster. Now, it’s time to take care of business. To be blunt, the 2023 season was a disappointment.
The Jaguars need to make sure that history doesn’t repeat itself in 2024, capitalizing on opportunities as they arise. It starts in week one as they face off against a beat and battered Miami Dolphins roster. It might just be a week one playoff preview.