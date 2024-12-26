Jaguars Still in Desperate Need of Veteran Leadership
The Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday was a prime example of most of the problems plaguing the Jaguars this season. The usual issues that have followed the Jaguars for months showed up again on Sunday and cost the Jaguars yet another winnable game.
While the Jaguars need many things, such as a roster overhaul and arguably a new head coach, neither can be fixed until after the season. However, Jaguars' running back Tank Bigsby noted the team's upbeat mentality despite the losses that have continued to pile up.
“I feel like it's been as good as it could be," Bigsby said. "We're coming in and trying to stay focused, laser-focused, keeping each other playing for each other first. So, I feel like the focus has been there. Coach [Head Coach Doug Pederson] has been doing a good job with that. So, I feel like everybody's been focused and just tried to lock into the little details of work and all that stuff. But everything else, everything’s good.”
Although Bigsby is only in his second season in the league, he has undoubtedly become one of the Jaguars' most productive and dependable players since joining the team. While plenty of more established players on the team are vocal, many of them are missing time due to injury, making Bigsby that much more vital to the Jaguars' leadership.
“I mean, I just try to speak hope into guys, because I'm big with Christ and keeping God first and trying to keep my faith level high," Bigsby said. "I just see sometimes guys just, they’re defeated before they even step on the field. I really don't like to talk and lead. I like to work real hard and let guys come along. But I just try to speak hope into guys and speak joy to guys and be a good person, not just about leadership, just be a good teammate.”
The Jaguars need all the leadership they can get, whether from a young player or an established veteran. Considering all that has gone wrong for the Jaguars this season, a little leadership could go a long way.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.