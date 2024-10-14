Jaguars Stock Report: Who Is Rising, Falling After Bears Loss?
There aren't many positives for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears in London. Too many mistakes, too many missed opportunities, and too many moments that slipped away.
With that said, it is time to take stock around the Jaguars and their 1-5 start. Who is trending up and who is trending down? We break it down below.
Stock Up
Evan Engram
After missing the last four games of the season, Evan Engram's return on Sunday was highly anticipated. And Engram didn't disappoint, catching 10 passes for 102 yards and leading the Jaguars in yards after the catch by a wide margin. He did lose one fumble, but Engram was otherwise the Jaguars' best and most consistent pass-catcher.
Trevor Lawrence
The Jaguars' franchise quarterback didn't light things up in Week 6, but he was also far from the offense's biggest problem. The Jaguars struggled to run the ball and, once again, struggled with drops in critical situations. Lawrence, however, played probably his second-cleanest game of the season. He made two poor throws -- an overthrow of Brian Thomas Jr. and his second-half interception. Otherwise, Lawrence had a solid day and is trending upward.
Ventrell Miller
It is tough to find many performances in the defense worth lauding after the Jaguars allowed 35 points and four touchdown passes to a rookie quarterback. With that said, second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller has stood out time and time again in the place of an injured Foyesade Oluokun, and he did again on Sunday.
Miller didn't have a perfect performance by any means, but he led the team with 10 tackles and forced a fumble. Right now, he is one of the young players on the defensive roster who the Jaguars can lean on. His development is one of the few bright spots on the Jaguars' defense during the 2024 season.
Stock Down
Ryan Nielsen
The hire of Ryan Nielsen was lauded across the league and national media during the offseason. The defense looked the part during training camp and the preseason, too. And with all of the Jaguars investments on defense, who could blame anyone for being optimistic? Week 1 showed a lot of positive flashes against the Miami Dolphins, too.
But after six weeks, the defense looks like the team's biggest issue. They struggle to get after the quarterback, they give up big plays at a high rate, they don't force many turnovers or negative plays. Simply put, there is not much the defense can hang its hat on right now. And after six weeks, that falls on Nielsen.
2024 free agent class
It has not been a banner year for the Jaguars' 2024 free agency class. Darnell Savage has played well in his three starts and Mitch Morse has helped stabilize the interior offensive line.
On the other hand, Ronald Darby has been getting beat for the last several weeks and had two costly penalties on Sunday. Arik Armstead isn't providing the boost as a pass-rusher that anyone expected. And even with two touchdown catches, Gabe Davis still had two other touchdowns dropped, including one on the opening drive.
