Jaguars Stock Report: Who Is Trending Up During the Bye Week?
After the worst loss in franchise history, there surely are not many positives to find for the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars.
As such, there are plenty of questions surrounding the current state of the franchise and just how things got this bad. The Jaguars' bye week has come at a perfect time for such questions.
So, which Jaguars are trending up at the bye week and which are heading in the other direction? We break it down below.
Stock Up
Walker Little
When the Jaguars traded Cam Robinson ahead of the trade deadline, it became clear that the final half of the 2024 season would be Walker Little's last and best chance yet to stake his claim to the left tackle position. Little has done exactly that, allowing zero pressures in the last two games despite the Jaguars' entire offense falling apart around him without Trevor Lawrence on the field.
It remains to be seen if Little has done enough for the Jaguars to be able to keep him past 2024. He is a young player with starting experience and a second-round draft pedigree, so he will absolutely garner interest if he hits free agency. Has he played well enough for the Jaguars to consider franchise-tagging him?
Anton Harrison
While there are questions about who the Jaguars' will have at one of the offensive tackle spots in 2025, it is clear the other starting role will go to 2023 first-rounder Anton Harrison. Harrison has had an up-and-down year in 2024 after an impressive rookie season, but he is coming off one of his best games of the year in Week 11. He could be a prime candidate to finish the year out strong.
Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars must have been reading the press clippings when it came to rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Or, perhaps, the Jaguars finally woke up to the reality that Thomas needs to be a focal point of the offense week in and week out, no matter the circumstances. Thomas got the ball on a manufactured touch on the first play of the game and finished with five catches for over 80 yards against the Lions.
Ventrell Miller
The 2024 season has obviously been a massively disappointing season for the Jaguars' defense. The Jaguars have had bad defenses before, but the 2024 unit actually had expectations of being a top-10 unit. But while even the Jaguars' top defensive stars are having down years in the new scheme, second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller has stood out week after week. His speed and physicality at linebacker make him a potential building block on defense.
Trevor Lawrence
For the second week in a row, the Jaguars' offense didn't look like it even belonged on the same field as an NFL defense. The Jaguars' offense was middling at best with Trevor Lawrence at the helm this season, but without him it has been one of the worst units not just in the NFL, but in the entire history of the franchise. The more the Jaguars struggle without Lawrence, the clearer his value becomes.
Stock Down
Ryan Nielsen
Almost 700 yards of offense and almost 40 first downs. The Jaguars defense had high hopes entering the season, but it instead looks like one of the worst units in the NFL. It struggles in run defense, it struggles in coverage, it struggles getting after the passer, and it even struggles as a tackling unit. There is nothing it can hang its hat on.
Trent Baalke
The Week 11 loss was a horrible look for Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. After four offseasons to build the roster, Baalke's team was completely overwhelmed and overmatched in terms of pure talent. Baalke's misses in free agency in the 2024 cycle especially came to light in a negative way in the brutal loss.
