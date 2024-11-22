REPORT: League-Wide Ridicule of the Jaguars Warranted
The Jacksonville Jaguars played so poorly against the Detroit Lions that anyone who witnessed the game or the score has begun to call for head coach Doug Pederson’s job. The Jaguars’ 46-point performance has widely been noted as one of the worst games in the Jaguars’ history.
However, technically, it could be one of the worst team performances in the National Football League’s history. Jacksonville has had plenty of injuries, including to their starting quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.
Still, Lawrence would not have 40 points worth of a difference in Sunday’s game. He likely would not add more than a touchdown or two to the six points the Jaguars scored on Sunday.
The Jaguars’ problems run much more profound than Lawrence’s availability. The organization’s shortcomings have all reached a boiling point during their current 2-9 season.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently ranked every team in the NFL. He ranked the Jaguars as the worst team in the league.
“Given NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport’s reporting about Doug Pederson’s status prior to the Jags’ 52-6 loss, it’s hard to envision a scenario where this coaching staff makes it through the end of the season,” Edholm said.
Edholm noted that the Jaguars have to make changes to every level of their organization if they hope to find success while Lawrence is still in his prime.
“The entire operation, from soup to nuts, looks like a mess. Trevor Lawrence is hurt and hadn’t been playing great prior to the injury,” Edholm said. “The defense, which at least showed signs of life against the [Philadelphia] Eagles and [Minnesota] Vikings, was blowtorched into submission Sunday. The Lions pulled Jared Goff and many starters early in the fourth quarter after they’d scored seven touchdowns in seven drives. All told, Detroit rang up 645 yards of offense against the Jags.
“This franchise has had some low, low points, but it’s hard to remember many worse than now. The 1-15 season in 2020 was awful, but Jacksonville had gone 11-21 in the two seasons prior. This Jaguars franchise was in roughly the same spot as the Lions two years ago as an up-and-coming team to watch. Now Jacksonville feels back at the bottom and in need of a hard refresh.”
