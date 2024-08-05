Jaguars Training Camp: The Good, The Bad and The Great After 10 Practices
The Jacksonville Jaguars are now two weeks deep into training camp, and we have learned plenty at the Miller Electric Center so far.
So with 10 practices now under their belt, what are our impressions of the best -- and worst -- of Jaguars training camp so far? We break it down below.
The Good
Tank Bigsby: We know. You have read this before. You have specifically read it here, with this space serving as a frequent spot for Bigsby hype last training camp. And Bigsby did impress last preseason before a disastrous rookie season filled with turnovers and a lack of playing time. So it is understandable if you take this with a grain of salt, but ... Tank Bigsby has looked good in camp, again. The Jaguars desperately need Bigsby to at least be a serviceable No. 2 running back considering the lack of depth behind Travis Etienne, and Bigsby hasn't done much this camp to dissuade them from thinking he can still be that player.
The Jaguars didn't force Bigsby to earn the No. 2 spot right out of camp; Bigsby has clearly been the primary backup behind Etienne and ahead of D'Ernest Johnson, who has rarely gotten reps with the starting offense. Bigsby hasn't suffered through drops like he did during OTAs, and perhaps more importantly hasn't fumbled. And when running the ball, Bigsby has had several big runs and has been efficient in the red-zone. He will have to prove himself when the real bullets fly in Week 1, but it has been the kind of camp you would want to see from Bigsby to have optimism entering the season.
The Bad
Offensive line injuries: The Jaguars' biggest question mark entering training camp was the state of their offensive line. The Jaguars made only one major change to the unit this offseason, swapping out Luke Fortner for Mitch Morse. As a result, the depth chart doesn't look much different than last year's unit, which struggled, especially with fourth-round pick Javon Foster seemingly buried on the depth chart for now.
And while this is not a referendum on the starting unit, some of the Jaguars' lack of depth has shown up due to injuries to three out of the five starting offensive lineman. Ezra Cleveland left Saturday's practice with a leg injury and has been replaced by veteran backup Tyler Shatley, while Cam Robinson (shoulder) and Anton Harrison (concussion) have been dinged up as well -- and so has Cooper Hodges, who was expected to compete for a job as a top backup. Walker Little is still there to provide relief at tackle, but Cole Van Lanen appears to be the No. 4 tackle. If the Jaguars have injuries during the season like they do now, they could be in trouble.
The Great
Ryan Nielsen: Perhaps we have all crowned Ryan Nielsen as the Jaguars' defensive savior too early; the defense has still yet to play an official down for him after all. However, we can only report what we observe, and nothing has happened on the practice field to damper any optimism surrounding Nielsen. Nielsen is the fourth defensive coordinator this site has covered, following Todd Wash, Joe Cullen, and Mike Caldwell. And among all of those coaches, Nielsen has hands-down been the most involved on the practice field.
Perhaps Nielsen taking a vested interest in the minor techniques and nuances of his defensive linemen won't make or break the Jaguars season. Perhaps his uber-intense focus on detail won't earn wins. But the Jaguars' defenders have noted the change in approach on defense. But Nielsen has brought a different type of focus and coaching style to the Jaguars. What they have done with the last three coordinators didn't work, so maybe a change in approach will?