Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Already Knows Most Key Improvement Required For Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence already knows what needs to happen in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.
"We've got to score more," he told reporters after Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
The Jaguars looked like a team capable of making the playoffs -- for one half of football. They were able to put together two touchdown drives, one that was a methodical six-play, 96-yard masterclass in balanced offense. The second half started promising, but quicky dove-tailed into a shutout.
A tale of two halves. One had 17 points put on the board. The other, a big goose-egg.
"It seemed like we couldn't get any rhythm going the second half," Lawrence told reporters. "... There's plays all over the place that we've got to make and that we can't -- it's more mistakes though than the plays you've got to make. ... I think you look at the whole game and that was where we struggled. We made a lot of great plays, and our defense did a good job of holding a really explosive offense, and offensively we didn't score any points in the second half. That's something that can't happen if we're going to win a lot of games, which is the plan."
The Jaguars showed they are capable of doing just that -- "win a lot of games." The offense was clicking without wide receiver Christian Kirk or tight end Evan Engram leading the way. No, it was rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who had 47 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.
Despite being covered by All-Pro and former Jaguar Jalen Ramsey. Thomas had Ramsey beat and even drew a crucial defensive pass interference call. Made a great grab of an equally great Lawrence throw for a score.
Gabe Davis, offseason signing from Buffalo, led the team with 62 yards on three catches. Lawrence has plenty of players to spread the ball to. There might be a running back tandem in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, the latter showing plenty of promise to justify splitting carries.
The Jaguars have the guns this season, Week 1 showed that. It will be imperative that head coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor (one of them is calling the plays, at least) to recognize that and spread the ball around. If they do that, the Jaguars will likely "score more."
