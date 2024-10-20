How Jaguars Overcame Rough Start in Win Over Patriots
It looked bad in the beginning. The Jacksonville Jaguars could not afford a loss to the New England Patriots -- specifically head coach Doug Pederson. The Patriots jumped to a 10-0 start and the same questions started to bubble up.
This defense couldn't get a stop. The offense was anemic. Shad Khan didn't look to happy in his suite when the camera cut to him. The temperature of Pederson's seat continued to climb.
Then it happened -- the Jaguars offense began executing like they should with that kind of talent. Tight end Evan Engram made plays, Tank Bigsby ran all over the Patriots, and the Jaguars scored three straight touchdowns.
“I thought it was a great job today in dealing with the adversity," quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after the game. "Every game you're going to have some momentum swings every week. They scored early, and then we ended up punting on our first possession. Then they went and got a field goal. Offensively we knew we had to settle in and just get some points, get some positive plays going, and we were able to do that. We scored, and then I felt like after that our defense really settled in. That's how you play complementary football is settle in early like we did in the second possession, and then our defense was able to really pin their ears back."
Lawrence might be one of the most relieved in that locker room. The franchise passer worth $275 million was facing many unfair questions heading into the game and plenty of unjust blame. He and the Jaguars rebounded in dominant fashion for a much needed win.
"Once we got control of the game, I thought we did a nice job of offensively of keeping those possessions really long," Lawrence said. " I don't know what the stats were, but it felt like we had some really long possessions that chewed up a lot of clock. We can do better on scoring on all those possessions. I know that one turnover on downs down there inside the 15 was disappointing to us, but I thought we did a nice job of using the clock. We ran the ball great today, so that always helps."
