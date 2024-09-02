Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Learned a Valuable Lesson This Summer
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is famous.
As one of the premier players at the sport's premier position, there is no anonymity for Lawrence. As a border-line prodigy in high school, one could say he hasn't had it for quite some time. Certainly after his star-is-born performance in the 2019 CFB National Championship, a victory over Alabama.
Wouldn't one want to fly privately with such celebrity? Not Lawrence.
A story from head coach Doug Pederson this summer, outlining Lawrence's travel to play in the American Century Golf Championship that the two both played in. Lawrence decided not to fly private, as Pederson told it on the Rich Eisen Show. Pederson said that Lawrence can now "live and learn."
Pederson said that Lawrence wanted to save money and fly commercially. When the flight touched down, Lawrence's clubs and the luggage belonging to him and his wife, Marissa, was gone.
"I had a chance, my family, to go out there and fly, and I told him he could fly private if he wanted to," Pederson said. "But he didn't spring for the extra dollars to fly private, and he could have. He could have afforded a whole plane. Sure enough, he gets to Lake Tahoe, his golf clubs are lost, his luggage is lost. And, you know, it might have paid off for him if he used a charter flight."
"Lawrence's possessions, including his clubs, evidentially were found," wrote Garry Smits of Jacksonville Florida Times-Union. "Lawrence then finished in a tie for 44th place out of 90 players in the points format tournament, with Pederson tying for 38th. However, Lawrence beat his coach on the final day with a 76, to Pederson's 80."
Lawrence's five-year, $275 million contract was inked long before the fiasco started. $142 million guaranteed at signing. Safe to say Lawrence was not hurting for cash.
Since he was drafted first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence has thrown for 11,770 yards and 58 touchdowns (both rank fourth in franchise history) in 50 regular season games played. Lawrence earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022, throwing for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.