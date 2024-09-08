Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Offense Crumble in 2nd Half
In a game filled with punches and counter-punches for four quarters, the Jacksonville Jaguars fell to to the Miami Dolphins in a 20-7 loss after a last-second 52-yard field goal.
Each team had their own share of self-inflicted wounds throughout the state heavyweight fight, but the Jaguars hurt themselves with several miscues and failed to score once in the second-half, resulting in a Week 1 loss that could have been avoided. The Jaguars were outscored 17-0 in the second half.
Trevor Lawrence ended the day being outdueled Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Lawrence finished the game 12-of-21 for 171 yards and a touchdown, while Tagovailoa was 23-of-37 for 336 yards and a touchdown.
The offensive line had a mixed day at the office as well, allowing three sacks and helping the running back room gain 128 yards on 26 carries. Travis Etienne finished the game 2ith 12 carries for 44 yards with a touchdown and lost fumble, while Tank Bigsby rushed 12 times for 76 yards.
Bigsby outshined Etienne, with Etienne also losing a fumble at the one-yard line after being caught from behind by Jevon Holland on what should have been a touchdown to give the Jaguars a 24-7 lead.
Instead, the Dolphins got the ball at the 20 and and Tyreek Hill burned the defense for an 80-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage.
What should have been 24-7 turned into 17-14 thanks to a 14-point swing on the Etienne fumble. The Jaguars nearly avoided another disaster on the ensuing kickoff when Parker Washington fumbled on the return, but the Jaguars miraculously recovered it.
Facing 4th-and-1 at their own 32, the Jaguars elected to stay on the field and got caught running outside, with Etienne being stopped for a two-yard loss. Somehow, the Jaguars once again found a stroke of luck as the Dolphins failed to take advantage with Jason Sanders missing a 41-yard field goal that would have tied the game.
After Lawrence and Kirk failed to connect on third-down on the following drive, the Dolphins moved the ball downfield and saw Alec Ingold convert a 4th-and-1 in the red-zone. This led to Sanders tying the game with a 37-yard field goal.
The Jaguars' disastrous second half on offense saw them punt three times and turn the ball over twice; once with the Etienne fumble and once on downs. After 17 points in the first half, the Jaguars failed to build any momentum outside of one drive in the second half.
Jacksonville punched first on their second drive, with big plays from Bigsby and Davis sparking some momentum before Thomas Jr. forced a pass interference call on former Jaguar Jalen Ramsey for a 41-yard gain.
One play later, Etienne found the end zone from one yard out for the first touchdown of the season, giving the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.
Thomas came up big for the Jaguars again later in the first-half, with the rookie first-round pick catching a 14-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to give the Jaguars a 14-0 lead.
After a year of receivers failing to stay in bounds in the back of the end-zone, Lawrence saw his rookie star do exactly that while being shadowed by Ramsey.
The two teams traded punts before a Hines-Allen roughing the passer penalty gave the Dolphins some life. The defense forced their second turnover on downs, however, after back-to-back stops against the run and then an incompletion from the Dolphins on fourth down.
In the defense's first two drives against the electric offense, the Jaguars forced two punts and two turnover on downs. They allowed just four first downs and held the Dolphins to 2-of-6 on third-downs.
The Dolphins' defense didn't stay down for the entire half.
A 70-yard scoring drive ended with Achane hitting a one-yard touchdown after big plays from Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the passing game, cutting the Jaguars lead down to 14-7. The Dolphins went 3-of-3 on third-down, beating the Jaguars on several must-have plays.
Ultimately though, the Jaguars' defense found success early on Sunday. They limited the Dolphins running game, while Arik Armstead and Travon Walker each recorded a key third-down sack in the second half.
Hill gave the Jaguars issues throughout the game, finishing with seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. Waddle heated up after Tyson Campbell left with a hamstring injury, ending the game with five catches for 107 yards.
The Jaguars will look to get back on track next week in their home opener against the Cleveland Browns.
