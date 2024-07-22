Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Ranks No. 94 on NFL Top 100 List
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be making an appearance on the NFL Top 100 for the second year in a row.
The NFL announced Monday Lawrence would be the No. 94 player on the list, behind other quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers. Lawrence was ranked No. 96 a year ago, so this is actually a bump.
Lawrence is the second quarterback in franchise history to make the list, alongside Blake Bortles. Lawrence is now the first quarterback to make the list twice.
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick in June, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.