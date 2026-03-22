3 Second-Year Jaguars Who Need a Big Offseason
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars need the 2025 Draft class in a big, big way.
For the first draft class of the Liam Coen-James Gladstone era, the 2026 season presents an even bigger chance for them to make an impact than a year ago. So, which second-year Jaguars need a big offseason this year to set the stage for the fall?
Travis Hunter
This one should go without saying, but we are going to say it anyways. It remains to be seen when exactly Travis Hunter will return to the field after his non-contact knee injury last season, but whenever that does happen the Jaguars will need hum to hit the ground running. Hunter is set to open the offseason as the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback, and the Jaguars will quickly need to get him up to speed after he played just seven games as a rookie.
Hunter was not utilized at cornerback enough as a rookie to really set the table for his upcoming season as the Jaguars' top dog at the position. The Jaguars will need to utilize the offseason to accomplish that goal and set Hunter up for the most success possible as he returns from injury.
Caleb Ransaw
If the Jaguars are going to repeat as AFC South champions this offseason, they will need Caleb Ransaw at some point. The Jaguars' second selection in last year's draft never made his official debut after a training camp foot injury sidelined him for the entire season, leading to the Jaguars keeping Andrew Wingard in the starting lineup.
With Wingard now off to the Arizona Cardinals, the Jaguars can complete the long-awaited upgrade by giving Ransaw all the chances he needs to make an impression this offseason. After all the time he missed last season, the Jaguars need him to log as many quality reps as possible over the course of the offseason.
Bhayshul Tuten
With former No. 1 running back Travis Etienne off to the Carolina Panthers, the Jaguars will be relying on Bhayshul Tuten quite a bit this season. They added Chris Rodriguez Jr. to the mix in free agency of course, but that does not negate from how important Tuten is to the Jaguars' short- and long-term success at running back.
Regardless if Tuten is a true No. 1 running back or a part of a committee with Rodriguez and LeQuint Allen, Tuten needs to be prepared for a big role this offseason. He flashed a ton of talent as a rookie, and the Jaguars will need this to continue throughout the offseason.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley