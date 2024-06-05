Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Raves About 'Hard Worker' Gabe Davis
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis is expected to be a big piece of the puzzle in 2024, largely for things he has already proven he can done.
But as Davis ramps up to become full-speed at training camp, he is proving to the Jaguars' staff and quarterback Trevor Lawrence what else he is able to bring to the table.
"He's been great, just hard worker. Obviously he's still working himself back in, but just hard worker. He is smart, he is a good leaderm" Lawrence said after the Jaguars' OTAs practice on Monday. "I mean, the way he communicates with the room, he'll talk about stuff that maybe they did in Buffalo that might be a little bit different, whether it's concepts or route technique, some things that they did or just kind of talking about everything. And you can tell he's really smart, sees the field, understands coverages, just is going to be a great addition for us."
Davis is one of several new targets for Lawrence in 2024, joining first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. and fellow free agent wide receiver Devin Duvernay. The trio will be replacing Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones and Jamal Agnew, who combined for 221 targets in 2023.
A big part of the group Davis and company are replacing? Doing the little things such as special teams and, most importantly, blocking.
"And he's willing to do all the dirty work too, which is cool to see from a receiver. He is willing to block, kind of do whatever he needs to do and obviously he's a playmaker down the field and that'll be a good addition for us," Lawrence said.
The Jaguars signed Davis to a three-year deal worth $39 million in March, adding to a receiver room that is currently featuring both long-time veterans and newcomers such as Davis himself.
Davis, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UCF, caught 163 passes for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns in four years in Buffalo. In 2024, he caught 45 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. Davis never caught fewer than six touchdowns in a season.