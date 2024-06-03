Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reveals First Impression of Brian Thomas Jr.
After losing Calvin Ridley in free agency, the Jacksonville Jaguars were quick to replace their 1,000-yard receiver with first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars traded back from No. 17 to No. 23 before taking Thomas, making him the fourth receiver off the board and starting a receiver run through the final 10 picks of the first round.
In Thomas, the Jaguars are hoping for a field-stretching mismatch on the outside who can grow with Trevor Lawrence over the peak of each's career. So, what does the franchise passer and former No. 1 pick think about his newest weapon?
"I really like him. Obviously just talented, can fly. He's really smart. I think that's the one thing I'm most impressed with is he's picking up the offense super fast," Lawrence said after OTAs on Monday.
"He's a quiet guy, so we're still getting him to ask questions and stuff, but he doesn't ask any questions. He always knows what to do. So I've been impressed. It's tough for a rookie. I was there obviously at one point and I was swimming a little bit and to see him come out here and pick everything up and really not skip a beat has been impressive."
Thomas and free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis are both first-time targets for Lawrence, who lost trusted veterans like Ridley, Jamal Agnew, and Zay Jones. If Thomas continues at his current trajectory, though, then the connection between two of the Jaguars' most important players will be one to watch.
"And then the more comfortable he gets in the system and knows what to do, he is just going to get better and better. But I think our chemistry is growing every day, starting to get a feel for how he likes to run routes," Lawrence said.
"I'm starting to communicate more on how I want things to look and the thoughts that I have based on certain coverages or techniques on the defense. I think he's doing a good job of just soaking everything up and that's what this time's about is learning as much as you can. So in training camp, obviously you're going to keep learning, but want to, like I said, you want to be rolling in training camp and get ready for the season."
Thomas caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns for LSU in 2021. In 2022, he caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. He then exploded in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.