BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Final Injury Updates For Week 10
As expected, the Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence as questionable entering their Week 10 battle with the Minnesota Vikings.
Lawrence has been limited all week with a shoulder injury, and the expectation entering Sunday is that backup quarterback Mac Jones will start for the Jaguars.
Listed as officially out for the Jaguars are guard Ezra Cleveland and defensive tackle Maason Smith. Cleveland missed last week’s contest due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 8, while Smith has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.
“Ezra [Cleveland] and Maason [Smith] probably just because Maason's still probably a week and Ezra's probably another week too. When I say Maason, could be ready next week. So those two right now, as far as injury goes,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.
Along with Lawrence, the Jaguars have several other players listed as questionable: wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder), running back D’Ernest Johnson (hamstring), wide receiver Brian Thomas (chest), safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring), running back Keilan Robinson (toe), and safety Andrew Wingard.
"You get Dewey [S Andrew Wingard] back in the mix. Obviously, special teams guy, safety. Duvernay [WR Devin Duvernay] comes back this week, he's looked good this week. So barring, again, setbacks, that should be good for us this week," Pederson said.
“I think he'll have a bigger role now that the guys are banged up, right? More than just returner out there. So again, Devin is a pro. He prepares, he gets himself ready to go and I would anticipate him playing a little bit more on offense," Pederson said about Duvernay.
