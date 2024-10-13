Jaguars vs. Bears Live Game Thread
LONDON -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are tackling the first of two London games today, taking a 3-2 Chicago Bears team in a game that feels dangerously close to being must-win.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Jaguars are tied for the NFL's worst record in 2024 at 1-4, with their only win of the season coming last week vs. the Indianapolis Colts in a last-minute 37-34 win.
The long-awaited victory did plenty to raise the morale inside the Miller Electric Center and the Jaguars' fan-base, but it didn't do nearly as much in terms of satisfying a miserable start to the season.
Simply put, the Jaguars need to come out of the gates swinging in Week 6.
The Matt Eberflus-led Bears have dynamic talent on both sides of the ball with names like Caleb Williams, D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Montez Sweat, Tremaine Edmunds, and Jaylon Johnson. The Jaguars can't afford to take them lightly for a second.
With that said, the Jaguars internally know they need to go on a run now to save the 2024 season. The Jaguars were the NFL's only winless team before the Colts win due to an 0-4 start that saw the Jaguars lose three one-score games.
Can the Jaguars, led by Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker find a way to get back to their previous winning formula in London? That is the question entering Sunday, with the Jaguars officially winners of three of their last four games in London.
Jacksonville and Chicago have faced off just eight times since 1995. The Bears hold a two-game advantage in the series (3-5) and took the most recent matchup, 41-17, on Dec. 27, 2020.
