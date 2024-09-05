Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Only One Jacksonville Player Ends Up on First Injury Report
The difference in the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins in the first injury report of the 2024 season is nothing short of significant.
In the first injury report of the year, the Dolphins had 12 players listed as either limited or non-participants in practice. In comparison, the Jaguars only had one: safety Daniel Thomas, who was limited with an Achilles injury.
This is positive news for the Jaguars, with star wide receiver Christian Kirk and star defensive tackle Arik Armstead each avoiding the injury report entirely despite each missing time in training camp.
“Christian [Kirk] is doing well. We'll expect him to be a full-go for the game. DT [S Daniel Thomas] is someone that's going to be more day-to-day. We're going to get him out there and move him around today and see how he feels and try to ramp up his progress each day," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.
The return of Kirk is particularly significant, with Kirk ranking top-2 in targets, catches, receiving yards, and touchdown catches from Trevor Lawrence in the last two years combined.
Kirk suffered a mild calf injury in the middle of camp and missed the final two preseason games, but looks geared for his return.
"Obviously, he's an important part of our offense, our team, what he brings to the table. I think we all saw how important he was last year when we were missing him," Lawrence said on Wednesday. "Just the things that he's able to do really in every aspect of the game. He contributes and he's a playmaker. Very dependable and it's going to be great to have him back out there.”
Meanwhile, the Jaguars are set to have Armstead make his official Jaguars debut after he missed most of camp and the entire preseason recovering from offseason meniscus surgery.
Armstead is set to play a big role for the Jaguars' defense as a versatile pass-rusher, and there should be no limits in Week 1.
“I think with Arik, we'll see how the week goes practice-wise and see how he feels. But shouldn't limit him in any way," Pederson said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.