Most Important Jaguars in 2024: Major Free Agent Addition Takes No. 6 Spot
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their 2024 season against the Miami Dolphins on September 8th, beginning the 17-week campaign to make up for the mistakes of the 2023 season.
For the Jaguars to turn their 2024 season into a successful one, the franchise will be leaning on a core group of players. Among the most important players are the ones at key positions, new additions at struggling spots, and more.
So, who are the 10 Jaguars who will determine what kind of season Jacksonville has this year? We break down No. 6 below.
No. 6: Arik Armstead
The type of player Arik Armstead is on the field almost goes without saying. Armstead has been one of the NFL's steadiest and most reliable interior defensive tacklers during the late 2010s and early 2020s. Armstead has proven to be a force in multiple schemes, whether as an interior pass-rusher and run stuffer or as a big body who has the speed to flex out wide.
Armstead's presence in Jacksonville should help the Jaguars' pass rush on the field and the defensive culture off the field. His versatility along the line should allow Travon Walker to take more snaps as an interior pass-rusher, which was one of his biggest strengths at Georgia.
As for off the field, Armstead may be the wise veteran a young Jaguars defense needs, just like Calais Campbell was in 2017.
“I love AA, man. He was kind of like that guy who liked everybody. He was one of the guys that when I first got to San Francisco, he welcomed me," Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson said during training camp. "Just one of those guys that sits at the locker, breaks bread with you and just kind of get to know you as a player, as a person—and that's two years ago in San Francisco.
"So, to be able to be here with him now, first thing I did when I’d seen the man, gave him a hug, and we wrapped a little bit, we talked. I’ve got nothing but the ultimate respect for him. Ultimate pro. Jacksonville got a great one with him. I'm excited to be back with a guy like that. Not only is he a great player, but he's a great teammate and even better leader. These are the type of guys that you want to bring into your organization to help turn things around. Jacksonville got a good one. I'm excited to be back with my guys with him.”
