Jaguar Report

Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Star Dolphins Defender Remains Biggest Name on Injury Report

The Jacksonville Jaguars once again have a one-man injury list, while veteran Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is still the biggest name on the injury report.

John Shipley

Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) catches the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars got good news on their injury report for the second day in a row, while the Miami Dolphins had a key veteran still not practice.

The lone member of the Jaguars' roster on Thursday's injury report was Daniel Thomas, who was limited for the second day this week due to an Achilles injury. Thomas has been called day-to-day by head coach Doug Pederson and it appears he is the only Jaguar who is in danger of not playing.

As for the Dolphins, they had center Aaron Brewer, wide receiver Malik Washington and defensive tackle Benito Jones listed as limited. The lone Dolphin to not practice was cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who also missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury.

"I think you're cognizant of it just because of the potential eraser effect he can have," Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said this week, per Dolphins On SI. "But we're not making wholesale changes if he doesn't play. Let's put it that way. You obviously can't replace a Jalen Ramsey with any one particular player. I think it just requires from the full defense as a whole to pick up that slack. I think we're more than capable of doing that."

A former Jaguars' top-five selection and All-Pro, Ramsey is the biggest name on the injury list ahead of Sunday. If Ramsey misses the contest, then the Jaguars will face either Storm Duck or Ethan Bonner.

“I just wish he would have played more in the preseason to see, but solid player. I mean, you give him a lot of respect for what he's done in his career," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Ramsey this week.

"The thing you realize sometimes too is he can play inside: the nickel spot, besides playing outside. So, just got to know where he's going to be and understand that, give him his respect. Players like this, these are good players to have on your football team. He's one of those sort of staples on defense. He's physical. I've gone against him a couple of times in different locations and he always seems to show up around the football. So, you’ve got to be careful where you throw the football.”

Published
John Shipley

JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

