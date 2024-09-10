Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Week 1 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.
When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.
Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:
Offense (53 snaps)
LT Cam Robinson: 53 (100%)
LG Ezra Cleveland: 53 (100%)
C Mitch Morse: 53 (100%)
RG Brandon Scherff: 53 (100%)
RT Anton Harrison: 53 (100%)
QB Trevor Lawrence: 53 (100%)
WR Gabe Davis: 50 (94%)
WR Brian Thomas Jr.: 41 (77%)
WR Christian Kirk: 38 (72%)
RB Travis Etienne: 37 (70%)
TE Evan Engram: 36 (68%)
TE Brenton Strange: 19 (36%)
RB Tank Bigsby: 17 (32%)
TE Luke Farrell: 14 (26%)
WR Parker Washington: 7 (13%)
WR Devin Duvernay: 5 (9%)
WR Tim Jones: 1 (2%)
- Gabe Davis not only led the team in receiving, but he also played almost every snap on offense. Davis is clearly a big part of the Jaguars' running game, which should keep him on the field.
- Tank Bigsby had a high usage to snap rate. He had 12 carries despite playing just 17 snaps. This is a change from last season when the Jaguars attempted to have Bigsby play more snaps as a receiver or as a pass-blocker.
- Evan Engram and Christian Kirk each played fewer snaps than Davis and rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. A potential changing of the guard in the pass-catcher pecking order?
Defense (71 snaps)
SS Antonio Johnson: 71 (100%)
CB Ronald Darby: 70 (99%)
FS Andre Cisco: 64 (90%)
ILB Foye Oluokun: 60 (85%)
EDGE Josh Hines-Allen: 58 (82%)
ILB Devin Lloyd: 53 (75%)
CB Tyson Campbell: 53 (75%)
EDGE Travon Walker: 52 (73%)
DB Darnell Savage: 49 (69%)
DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 42 (59%)
DT DaVon Hamilton: 36 (51%)
DT Arik Armstead: 31 (44%)
DT Maason Smith: 29 (41%)
DT Tyler Lacy: 24 (34%)
CB Montaric Brown: 19 (27%)
CB Jarrian Jones: 17 (24%)
OLB Yasir Abdullah: 16 (23%)
EDGE Myles Cole: 11 (15%)
OLB Chad Muma: 10 (14%)
ILB Ventrell Miller: 10 (14%)
DB Terrell Edmunds: 6 (8%)
- Five of the Jaguars' six active linebackers played at least 10 snaps, which is a high figure compared to the last few years when only Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd got playing time. It appears the Jaguars' strategy of using a fresh rotation applies to more than just the defensive line.
- As for the defensive line, it certainly appears people overreacted to Roy Robertson-Harris' preseason usage. He led all interior defensive tackles in snaps, beating out both Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton for snaps.
- Jarrian Jones got in the game before Montaric Brown, but it was the veteran cornerback who ended up playing more snaps once Tyson Campbell went down with an injury.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.