Jaguars vs. Ravens: 5 Pressing Questions On Week 12 Battle

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have a big week on their hands. After a much-needed Week 11 bye, the 3-7 Jaguars are now set to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.

“The bye week is kind of two-fold. One, it’s a chance to get away, get healthy and recharge. The second part of that is to kind of reflect and go back and either rewatch or go back through your performance as a player, as a coach, and evaluate," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.

"Then as we get into this week and get back into a normal week, as far as preparation goes. It’s really my job, as the head coach to make they stay focused and locked in. Having some time away is good, but at the same time, now it’s time to get our work in.”

To preview this week's big game, we spoke with Todd Karpovich of Raven Country to get their insight on the team the Jaguars are faced to do battle with.

1) What is the current state of the Ravens' offense? Have injuries set it back?

Todd Karpovich: Inconsistent. The Ravens lost their No. 1 wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, to a season-ending foot injury. Devin Duvernay is a solid option but Baltimore does not get him the ball nearly enough. The Ravens could have Gus Edwards back in the lineup, which would be a boost to a running game already ranked second in the NFL with 162.8 yards per game.

2) Just how good is this Ravens' defense?

Todd Karpovich: The addition of Roquan Smith has been huge for the Ravens. He flies to the ball and is a tone-setter. The Ravens have also been better at creating turnovers this season and are second in the NFL with 11 takeaways. They have done a better job managing the snaps of some of the older players, namely outside linebacker Justin Houston and defensive end Calais Campbell, and that has paid dividends. The Jaguars could have a tough time moving the ball against them.

3) If the Ravens win or lose on Sunday, what do you think is the main reason why?

Todd Karpovich: Turnovers. The Ravens have done a good job protecting the ball (plus-nine turnover ratio), but they can't give teams a short field. Baltimore's offense is not built to fall behind. If the Jaguars can get a 10-point or more lead, they can win the game.

4) Which Jaguar is seen as a player the Ravens must stop to win the game?

Todd Karpovich: The Jaguars will attack the Ravens with their ground attack led by Travis Etienne who has 725 yards rushing and is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. The Ravens have been solid against the run and they will try to take away this part of Jacksonville's game to make Trevor Lawrence beat them through the air.

5) Score prediction?

Todd Karpovich: The Ravens have traditionally had a tough time with the Jaguars and this game likely won't be much different. Jacksonville plays hard and their front seven will give the Ravens a challene. However, Baltimore has more depth and will outlast Jacksonville on the road.

Ravens 17, Jaguars 13