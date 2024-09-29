Jaguars vs. Texans Live Game Thread
HOUSTON, Tex. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to end their 0-4 drought to the start the season, traveling to NRG Stadium to face an AFC South rival in the Houston Texans.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
This game is a must-win for head coach Doug Pederson and Co., or the consequences could be dire. The Jaguars need to rebound after an abysmal 47-10 blowout against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
The offense is looking to find its footing, and confidence, against stout Texans defense and dangerous pass rush. The offensive line has struggled, so keep an eye on the matchups on the edges in this contest. Specifically Will Anderson Jr.
The Jaguars defensive front has struggled rushing the passer and a formidable Texans offensive line will prove to be a tough challenge.
Our Jaguars On SI beat writer John Shipley predicted a 27-13 Texans victory.
"The Jaguars' offense has had brilliant stretches in the past under head coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor, but the first three weeks have likely been the worst stretch of football under the pair," Shipley wrote. "The Texans have been far from the dominant team that so many expected in 2024, but they have done enough to be considered strong favorites in the AFC South in 2024. The Jaguars were in their seat before and saw what the pressure of expectations can do. It is too early to see if the Texans crack, but even at this level of the season they are playing well enough to be a tough out each weekend.
"On the field, the Texans' pass-rush is the biggest mismatch. The Texans have the NFL's best pass-rush duo in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., and the Jaguars' offensive tackle duo of Anton Harrison and Cam Robinson has been arguably the team's weakest link. Despite the must-win scenario, this just seems like a Texans win."
Here's how you can watch today's contest:
TV: CBS
Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Kickoff: 1 P.M. EST
Catch the Jaguars Week 4 game locally on CBS (WJAX). CBS broadcast talent includes Andrew Catalon (Play-by-Play), Tiki Barber (Analyst), Jason McCourty (Analyst), AJ Ross (Sideline). If you are out of market, you can still watch the Jaguars play the Texans on NFL+.
Radio: 1010 AM/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio
You can listen to the game on 1010 AM and 92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio, the official Jaguars radio network partner. Radio talent includes Frank Frangie (play-by-play), Jeff Lageman (analyst), Tony Boselli (analyst) and Bucky Brooks (field analyst).
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.