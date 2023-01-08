Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 18 Snap Count Analysis

Which Jaguars played the most in the massive Week 18 win and why?

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (49 snaps)

LT Walker Little: 49 (100%)

LG Tyler Shatley: 49 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 49 (100%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 49 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 49 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 49 (100%)

WR Christian Kirk: 47 (96%)

WR Zay Jones: 46 (94%)

TE Evan Engram: 43 (88%)

WR Marvin Jones: 27 (55%)

RB Travis Etienne: 27 (55%)

RB JaMycal Hasty: 24 (49%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 19 (39%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 7 (14%)

TE Luke Farrell: 3 (6%)

RB Snoop Conner: 2 (4%)

WR Tim Jones: 1 (2%)

The Jaguars didn't get anything going in the run game, which was the same as the last time they played the Titans. The Jaguars had just 19 yards on 14 carries, with their longest run being a seven-yard rush from Etienne early in the game. Etienne played more pass-pro snaps than Hasty, but overall neither was a major factor.

Luke Farrell played only three snaps but produced the Jaguars' sixth-longest play of the day with his early 11-yard catch and run.

Walker Little and Jawaan Taylor combined for 66 pass-protection snaps and surrendered just two pressures combined. Meanwhile, Luke Fortner completed his rookie season by playing every single regular-season snap during the 17-game campaign.

Defense (75 snaps)

FS Andre Cisco: 75 (100%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 75 (100%)

ILB Foyesade Oloukun: 75 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 74 (99%)

CB Darious Williams: 69 (92%)

OLB Travon Walker: 63 (84%)

OLB Josh Allen: 60 (80%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 52 (69%)

CB Tre Herndon: 43 (57%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 43 (57%)

LB Chad Muma: 38 (51%)

DL Arden Key: 37 (49%)

LB Devin Lloyd: 31 (41%)

DL Corey Peters: 29 (39%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 23 (31%)

DL Foley Fatukasi: 22 (29%)

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 9 (12%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 6 (8%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 1 (1%)