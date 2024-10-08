Jaguars' Week 5 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.
When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.
Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:
Offense (58 snaps)
LT Cam Robinson: 58 (100%)
LG Ezra Cleveland: 58 (100%)
C Mitch Morse: 58 (100%)
RG Brandon Scherff: 58 (100%)
RT Anton Harrison: 58 (100%)
QB Trevor Lawrence: 58 (100%)
TE Brenton Strange: 49 (84%)
WR Gabe Davis: 45 (78%)
WR Brian Thomas Jr: 37 (64%)
WR Christian Kirk: 31 (53%)
TE Luke Farrell: 27 (47%)
RB Tank Bigsby: 23 (40%)
RB Travis Etienne: 22 (38%)
WR Tim Jones: 14 (24%)
RB D'Ernest Johnson: 13 (22%)
TE Josiah Deguara: 10 (17%)
WR Parker Washington: 8 (14%)
WR Devin Duvernay: 7 (12%)
OL Walker Little: 4 (7%)
- Devin Duvernay left the game in the second-half with a hamstring injury, which likely impacted his overall snap count. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson did not sound optimistic about a speedy recovery for Duvernay on Monday.
- Brenton Strange played the highest snap percentage total of his career, giving him one last game as the Jaguars' top end before Evan Engram likely returns. Strange caught a key touchdown in the second-half and has impressed the Jaguars over and over again since stepping into the lineup.
- Tank Bigsby out-snapped Travis Etienne for the first time since he was drafted last spring, though Pederson said after the game that Etienne was dealing with his shoulder injury during the contest. This did mean an increase in snaps for D'Ernest Johnson that could continue moving forward.
Defense (70 snaps)
CB Montaric Brown: 70 (100%)
CB Ronald Darby: 70 (100%)
FS Andre Cisco: 70 (100%)
LB Devin Lloyd: 68 (97%)
SS Antonio Johnson: 65 (93%)
DE Josh Hines-Allen: 52 (74%)
DE Travon Walker: 52 (74%)
DB Darnell Savage: 49 (70%)
LB Ventrell Miller: 41 (59%)
DL Arik Armstead: 34 (49%)
LB Chad Muma: 32 (46%)
DL DaVon Hamilton: 32 (46%)
DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 32 (46%)
DL Esezi Otomewo: 22 (31%)
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter: 22 (31%)
CB Jarrian Jones: 19 (27%)
DL Maason Smith: 19 (27%)
DL Tyler Lacy: 16 (23%)
CB Tre Flowers: 5 (7%)
- Despite playing fewer snaps this week with Devin Lloyd back in the picture, Ventrell Miller still recorded five defensive stops according to NextGenStats. Miller has quickly become a standout for the Jaguars' defense.
- Darnell Savage got plenty of playing time in his first game back from injury, which also meant a slight decrease for Jarrian Jones in snaps and scale of role.
- For the first time this season, Arik Armstead led the defensive tackles in snaps. Plenty came at defensive end, but his role seems to be increasing.
