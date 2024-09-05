Jaguars Will Face Challenge From Dolphins in Key Overlooked Area
As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the Miami Dolphins, much will be made about the difficulty of stopping the Dolphins offense. Last season, the Dolphins’ offense ranked as one of the top in the National Football League and will likely be one of the best again this upcoming season.
The Dolphins have talent at every skill position on offense that can wear on a defense.
The Dolphins have a receiving unit filled with some of the fastest wide receivers in the league.
However, as challenging as it will be for the Jaguars’ defense to slow down the Dolphins’ offense, Coach Doug Pederson also believes the Dolphins defense presents a formidable challenge for the Jaguars’ offense.
“I think Phillips [Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips], I think he's someone that's going to play,” Pederson said. “Sounds like he's going to play anyway. And he should, I mean, he's been talking that way, and he's a great player. Then Calais [Dolphins DT Calais Campbell], we know him, played him last year, and obviously a great player and just a really good solid defensive line that, again, it's different combinations of fronts, different combinations of personnel.”
Coach Pederson credits the talent the Dolphins have at various positions on defense with making it difficult to play against them. Overall, Coach Pederson feels the Dolphins have an experienced, well-coached unit on defense that will present issues for the Jaguars' offense.
He notes the offensive line, specifically, will be tested.
“[Dolphins LB] David Long, we know is a linebacker from where he's been in Tennessee and know him a little bit,” Coach Pederson said. “It's a good group. It's a good, solid group, and their back-end is an experienced group. It's a challenge for our offense, and it'll be a good test for our offensive line.”
Internally, the Jaguars feel they have a roster that can compete for a playoff spot this season. Their Week 1 matchup against one of the best teams in the conference and the league, will be an early test of how close the Jaguars are to making that happen. Coach Pederson and the Jaguars get a difficult challenge right out of the gates to start what they hope will be a successful season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.