Josh Allen Named Jaguars Most Important Non-QB
For the Jacksonville Jaguars to meet their full potential in 2024, they will need their top players to play to their talent and price tag. And outside of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, there is no player this applies to more than Josh Allen.
After a career year with 17.5 sacks, Allen was given the largest non-quarterback contract in franchise history. Were it not for Lawrence's deal last month, Allen's would still be the largest contract period.
As a result, the Jaguars are clearly set to lean on Allen in the short- and long-term. And outside of Lawrence, there is an argument to make that no other player is more important to the Jaguars' success. At least, that is the case made by Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News, who named Allen the Jaguars' most important non-quarterback.
"Josh Allen wasn't eligible for the Bills, but this Josh Allen, the No. 7 overall draft pick a year later in 2019, is. The Jaguars did add 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker to support Allen, but he remains their most disruptive well-rounded pass rusher."- Vinnie Iyer
Before Trevor Lawrence's deal last month, Allen had signed the biggest contract in franchise history this offseason, earning a five-year extension worth $141.25 million and $76.5 million in guarantees.
Allen, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was the first Jaguars' first-round pick to sign an extension with the team since Blake Bortles.
Allen broke the Jaguars' rookie sack record in 2019 with 10.5 sacks before breaking the single-season sack record with 17.5 sacks in 2023. Allen was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers in 2023, combining with Walker for 27.5 sacks to lead all pass-rusher duos.
In five years with the Jaguars, Allen has recorded 45 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions.
“It’s special. This is my legacy, this is something that I built, this is something that I work every day for. It’s something I’m honored to be a part of," Allen said in April. I told myself when I got drafted at two instances, I told myself at Kentucky to Coach Stoops [Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops], I want to be the best player you ever coached. I remember telling him my rookie year, two-star recruit, didn’t know what a two-point stance was, didn’t know what a field and boundary was, but I knew what I wanted. I can argue that question with him, I think I am but that’s his opinion.
"Then coming here and getting drafted, I wanted to be the best defensive player to ever come out of Jacksonville history. I got five more years to keep stacking and stacking and stacking. I’m excited about that, I’m excited for it and whoever comes to try to get my record, it’s going to be a very tall task and I’m going to make it very hard for them. I’m extremely blessed, I know I’m 10 sacks away from leading franchise history in total sacks I think, and Tony Brackens who has become a big mentor of mine throughout these years, just to know I’m right on his heels is a blessing. I passed Calais’ [Campbell] who was another mentor of mine coming in, so knowing that I did that was huge and now it’s Tony. I’m going to get emotional again, but I’m going to save that for my wife and I.”