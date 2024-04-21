PFF: Jaguars' Josh Allen is Ninth Highest-Graded Player From 2019 Draft
For nearly the entirety of the 2010s, the Jacksonville Jaguars were more known for their draft misses than for their on-field performances.
Josh Allen, however, has proven to be one of the few exceptions. Not only has he turned into an elite player at his position, but he has done so in Jacksonville. There has been no falling out with the team, with Allen instead signing a record deal this offseason.
And after a career year in 2023, it is safe to say Allen is the Jaguars' best draft pick of that decade. And according to Pro Football Focus, Allen is one of the best picks of an illustrious 2019 draft class that featured stars like Maxx Crosby, Joey Bosa, Qunnien Williams, Kyler Murray, A.J. Brown, Deebo Smauel, and other stars.
Since the 2019 season, PFF has Allen as the No. 9 player in PFF grade from the 2019 class, finishing ahead of Terry McLaurin with a 89.2 career grade.
"This is my legacy, this is something that I built, this is something that I work every day for. It’s something I’m honored to be apart of. I told myself when I got drafted at two instances, I told myself at Kentucky to Coach Stoops [Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops], I want to be the best player you ever coached," Allen said earlier this month.
"I remember telling him my rookie year, two-star recruit, didn’t know what a two-point stance was, didn’t know what a field and boundary was, but I knew what I wanted. I can argue that question with him, I think I am but that’s his opinion. Then coming here and getting drafted, I wanted to be the best defensive player to ever come out of Jacksonville history. I got five more years to keep stacking and stacking and stacking. I’m excited about that, I’m excited for it and whoever comes to try to get my record, it’s going to be a very tall task and I’m going to make it very hard for them. I’m extremely blessed, I know I’m 10 sacks away from leading franchise history in total sacks I think, and Tony Brackens who has become a big mentor of mine throughout these years, just to know I’m right on his heels is a blessing. I passed Calais’ [Campbell] who was another mentor of mine coming in, so knowing that I did that was huge and now it’s Tony."
Allen, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is the first Jaguars' first-round pick to sign an extension with the team since Blake Bortles.
Allen broke the Jaguars' rookie sack record in 2019 with 10.5 sacks before breaking the single-season sack record with 17.5 sacks in 2023. Allen was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers in 2023, combining with Travon Walker for 27.5 sacks to lead all pass-rusher duos.
In five years with the Jaguars, Allen has recorded 45 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions.
Allen signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with $76.5 million in guarantees -- the largest contract in franchise history -- earlier this month.