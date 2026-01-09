2 Player Lines Will Decide Jaguars-Bills Wild Card Showdown

The NFL's Wild Card Weekend can be hit or miss. There's only one truly lopsided matchup in the bracket this season, though. The Los Angeles Rams are favored by two possessions against the 8-9 Carolina Panthers, who snuck into the playoffs due to a three-way tiebreaker with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons that gave them the NFC South crown.



The rest of the games should have plenty of drama, though. None might be more competitive than the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming bout with the Buffalo Bills. The sportsbooks have this one as practically a "pick-em." The Jags will need every advantage they can get against Josh Allen and the Bills. These player props could end up deciding who moves on to the Divisional Round.



Jaguars-Bills is a clash of the titans



Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

1. Trevor Lawrence O/U 233.5 passing yards



Trevor Lawrence ended his 2025 NFL regular season on a heater. He led the Jacksonville Jaguars to the division title with an eight-game win streak to close the campaign. In his last seven outings, he's thrown for over 265 yards on average. Early in the season, Lawrence's passing yards weren't exactly a measure of the Jaguars' success.



In fact, three of their four losses came when he surpassed the line FanDuel set for him against the Buffalo Bills. However, it became clear down the stretch that Jacksonville's ceiling is tied to Lawrence's ability to pick apart defenses with his arm. He'll have to do so in the first round to lead the Jaguars to victory over Josh Allen and the Bills.



Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

2. Josh Allen +100 to throw an interception



Last year, Josh Allen won his first MVP behind one of the most efficient quarterback performances the league has ever seen. He had 40 total touchdowns to just eight turnovers, including only six interceptions. He wasn't quite at the level of ball protection this year, but he still limited himself to just ten picks.



He's been even more secure with the pigskin in the playoffs. He's gone five straight postseason games without an interception. On the other hand, the Jaguars defense got at least one interception in each of its last five outings in the regular season. Buffalo's winning formula this year has been severely dependent on Allen playing perfect football. If Jacksonville can prevent him from doing that, it'll have a great chance at pulling off the home upset.

