Latest Mock Draft Has Jaguars Doubling Down on Taking Defensive Talent
The Jacksonville Jaguars will do their best to get the right players in free agency this offseason. It will be possible because of the salary for the 2025 NFL season.
Owner Shad Khan has done everything he can to put the franchise in the best position to be successful. He wants to win games and does everything possible to do that. He has shown it in the past, and he will continue to be that type of owner.
The Jaguars organization has brought in a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone. Both are two of the best up-and-coming head coach and general manager duos.
Coen and Gladstone have already starting working together in putting together a plan on what they want their roster to look like next season. They are both brilliant minds.
This week for the Jaguars has been all about making moves to improve their roster from top to bottom. The Jaguars have been active in free agency as well. Anyway they can this group will find a way to get better.
And after free agency the Jaguars will shift their focus on the 2025 NFL Draft where they can find another talent to add to their team.
On ESPN's NFL Analyst Field Yates latest mock draft he made sure the Jaguars doubled down on the pick many are expecting the Jaguars to make with the fifth overall pick.
Yates has the Jaguars selecting defensive lineman Mason Graham out of the University of Michigan.
"Jacksonville has serious work to do on all levels of the defensive side of the ball, and drafting Graham would be an ideal start. While his pass-rushing upside is a significant part of why he is the No. 3 prospect on my board, he is also a terrific run defender who could immediately help shore up the Jaguars' run defense. They allowed 132.6 rushing yards per game last season (eighth worst in the NFL)," said Yates.
This is a new brainer for the Jaguars if Graham is there at number five. The Jaguars struggled all last season stopping the run and getting to the quarterback from the interior of the defensive line. Graham can instantly fix that problem and make the Jaguars defense better.
