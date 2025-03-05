Liam Coen Explains Where James Gladstone Excelled With Rams
New Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has quite the reputation after his days with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams have been one of the best drafting teams in the NFL during the Sean McVay and Les Snead era, and Gladstone played a big role behind the scenes in how the Rams attacked the scouting process.
One coach who got a close look at how Gladstone conducted himself as a part of the Rams' scouting process was none other than Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, who joined the Rams staff as an offensive assistant and would spend four years on the same staff as Gladstone.
Speaking with Jaguars.com from the NFL Scouting Combine, Coen detailed exactly what Gladstone did to stand out and make a difference from a coach's perspective.
"Early on, go back to 2018 -- we had a very collaborative process between the coaches and the personnel department when it came to specifically post-draft, going to try to get some of those undrafted players," Coen said. "He was -- he owned that entire process. So he was at the forefront."
Communication and colloboration among the Jaguars' coaching staff and front office will be critical for the Jaguars' new regime. Considering Gladstone and Coen have already worked with each other with the Rams at two different points before, the Jaguars will clearly be hoping to hit the ground running as the pair builds their new relationship.
The success the Rams had with undrafted free agents is also a big plus. Gladstone helped the Rams find solid pieces in undrafted free agents in Chandler Brewer, Troy Reeder, Mike Hoecht, Alaric Jackson and others.
The Rams thrived in this area, and now the Jaguars can hope Gladstone can help make this impact in Jacksonville as Gladstone makes his mark with his first draft class as the Jaguars' new general manager.
"You had your coaches and scouts that would be in lockstep, in communication, watching the tape together, ranking the players, putting them in buckets, while also being able to go get them," Coen said.
"And so he operated that entire process, the whole thing, and then it just continued to go and continue to evolve."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.