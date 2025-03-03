BREAKING: Rams' Sean McVay Has Big Message on Jaguars GM
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years.
Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
The Jaguars also have a new general manager, James Gladstone. Gladstone is a first-time general manager and one of the best up-and-coming general managers in the National Football League. Gladstone and Coen know each other from their days with the Los Angeles Rams.
Gladstone was a huge reason why the Rams have had success in drafting players in the last couple of seasons and finding talents that have an instant impact on the team. Gladstone will now do his best to have that same impact with the Jaguars as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches.
Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Gladstone and let us know to not sleep on Gladstone as a young general manager.
"He is a stud, do not sleep on [James] Gladstone," said Rams head coach Sean McVay on The Pat McAfee Show. "This guy is smart, sharp, articulate, I love the way he sees the game. He got a great delivery. He has this nice, patient, calm delivery. I said Man, I just want to listen to you talk."
"He is a great teacher, I am fired up for James Gladstone. Congratulations to James. Go help Liam get this thing right in Jacksonville."
"When I was the offensive coordinator in Washington ... I get hired as a 27-year-old was the offensive coordinator for three years, I decided to shave my beard one day and he was like you cannot do that you look like you are 10 years old, nobody will take you serious, you got to grow that back."
The Jaguars got a great general manager in Gladstone. He brings a successful resume with him from Los Angeles. He is a guy that can be trusted in evaluating players whether that be from free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have other moves to make before they have things set heading into the 2025 season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.