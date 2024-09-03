Massive Blunder From Jaguars' Arch Rival a Potential Indicator of Franchise in Trouble
The NFL Draft is critical. General managers and teams cannot afford to waste an early draft pick, especially on a first-round selection. It can set franchises back years. Wasting a high pick on a quarterback? The consequences are even more extreme.
Jacksonville Jaguars' AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans, committed that sin in the last two drafts.
Malik Willis was a third-round Titans pick out of Liberty in 2022, despite many signs that showed he was one of the weakest signal callers in a weak quarterback class.
"Upside quarterback with special parts of his game, but with no guarantee they will be assembled properly into a finished product," Lance Zierlein wrote in his draft report. "Willis' mechanical and operational inconsistencies lead to erratic timing and accuracy, and he doesn't throw with enough touch. Protection and receiver separation were both issues, but Willis also pressed over the second half of the season and never looked comfortable in the Liberty offense."
Of course Willis did not pan out. He made just three starts in 11 appearances over two seasons with the Titans. 350 career passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions to his name.
Now, Willis is in Green Bay backing up franchise quarterback (and example of good drafting and development) Jordan Love. In 2023, the Titans put their chips on selecting Will Levis out of Kentucky. Levis, a polarizing draft prospect among scouts and media, was taken higher than Willis.
Zierlein compared Levis to Jay Cutler. Not quite the quarterback Statue of David. His draft report inspired little confidence.
"Levis is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the draft, but there are warts in his game that might not be easily corrected. He struggled to put together an extended period of high-caliber quarterback play in 2022," Zierlein wrote. "Levis has the arm to beat coverages on all three levels, but inadequate placement and accuracy have created a lot of uncatchable throws. He’s a capable runner outside the pocket but needs to improve his feel for pressure and his consistency when throwing on the move. ... Could require a talented quarterback coach and a patient plan to tighten up his mechanics, rebuild his confidence and explore an offensive scheme that best suits him."
Levis had some good moments and some ugly moments as a rookie last season. Even if Levis does pan out, the Titans committed a massive blunder. It could signal to ineptitude and instability in leadership and management. A sign of a franchise in trouble.
If Levis doesn't pan out, it could set the Titans back for a very, very long time.
