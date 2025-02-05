Media Personality Has Interesting Response to Jaguars GM Search
The Jacksonville Jaguars' general manager search looks a lot different now than it did in 2021, the last time the Jaguars were searching for a new front office leader.
The last time Jacksonville was in the running for a new general manager, they had a host of candidates ranging from Trent Baalke to Rick Smith to Terry Fontenot. They also interviewed ESPN's Louis Riddick for the vacant role.
But by reading the tea leaves in some of Riddick's replies on social media since the Jaguars kicked off their search on Monday, it doesn't appear he is in the mix to be a part of this year's general manager search.
A former NFL defensive back, Riddick has NFL front office experience as well. He has been a pro scout (2001-2004) and director of pro personnel (2005-2007) with Washington and pro scout (2008), assistant director of pro personnel (2009), and director of pro personnel (2010-2013) with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Including interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the Jaguars now have seven known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke. The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire on Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement on Monday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.