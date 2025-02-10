Michigan Wolverines HC Sherrone Moore Lauds Jaguars' Defensive Hire
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced head coach Liam Coen's first coaching staff on Friday, and there are plenty of interesting names on both sides of the ball.
“What I really like about this staff – and this really began to shape in the last few days – is that we already speak the same modern, NFL language,” Coen said in a statement.
“We each have remarkably similar backgrounds, coaching influences and innovative offensive or defensive concepts. With this shared terminology, we can accelerate past the standard learning curve that most staffs face, and instead prioritize installations on offense, defense and special teams. I am excited to get started.”
Among the most interesting names on the staff? Assistant linebackers coach Kevin Wilkins, who is joining the Jaguars staff after serving as a defensive analyst for the University of Michigan in 2024 under famed defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
Wilkins clearly made an impact in his lone season with the Wolverines, with Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore lauding the Jaguars' newest defensive assistant on social media over the weekend.
"The Jaguars got a great one," Moore said. [Wilkins] is an elite coach and even better person! We were blessed to have him here and look forward to watching him climb to the top! He will always be apart of the family!!"
"This means so much coming from the best Head Coach in college football! Michigan will be on top of the sport for decades to come under his leadership!" Wilkins replied.
Wilkins himself gave a proper goodbye to Martindale and Michigan via social media.
"A huge thank you to the best Defensive Coordinator in the game… a great leader, a great coach, and most of all a great man. I am so lucky for the countless lessons he has bestowed upon me in life and in football," Wilkins said.
"He prides himself on making the people around him feel important and empowered, and gives so much to the game of football in his development of the coaches and players. Thank you for 10 amazing years, 10 is a huge number in this business (unless you’re talking about points allowed in a rivalry game) and I’ve cherished every one of them!"
