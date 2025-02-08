3 Observations on Liam Coen's Finalized Jaguars Coaching Staff
The Jacksonville Jaguars finalized their coaching staff for new head coach Liam Coen on Friday, giving Coen the first foundation of his inaugural season.
But what do we make of Coen's first staff and what it all could mean for the franchise moving forward? We break it down below.
Few holdovers from the last staff
Coen's first staff with the Jaguars is full of almost entirely new faces. There are two new coordinators, several new position coaches, and ultimately a shift toward a younger style and brand of coaching that the Jaguars have not instilled in some time. The only five coaches who are returning are Heath Farwell, Luke Thompson, Tyler Tettleton, Richard Angulo, and Mario Jeberaeel.
Several of the names make sense to retain. The Jaguars have had a top special teams unit in each of the last three seasons under Farwell, and it is clear that Luke Thompson has been a key right-hand man for Farwell over the years. Angulo was probably one of the most productive coaches of the last staff thanks to his ability to get production from his unit and develop players.
The hire that the most will hinge on
In my opinion, there was always one hire that was going to be the most important one for Coen to make -- even more important than defensive coordinator. That hire is offensive line coach, and the man Coen landed on to lead his offensive line moving forward is Shaun Sarrett. After the issues along the offensive line in terms of development and run blocking over the last few years, a lot hinges on the hire of Sarrett.
Sarrett is the only candidate the Jaguars interviewed for offensive line coach who has actually held the position before, holding the role with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 and 2020. He has since been an assistant offensive line coach and worked on the same staff as offensive coordinator Garrett Udinski. The Jaguars will need this hire to work out as much as any other one that isn't Coen.
Most intriguing new addition
The Jaguars added several talented up-and-coming coaches to their coaching staff, but there is one assistant who is particularly intriguing -- assistant linebackers coach Kevin Wilkins, who is joining the Jaguars staff after serving as a defensive analyst for the Michigan Wolverines last season under Wink Martindale.
Wilkins played a key role on Martindale's staff last season after also working with him while with the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. Wilkins has been around some incredibly bright minds in his career, whether it was Martindale or Mike Macdonald or Jesse Minter. Wilkins could be a coach to watch over the next few seasons. He will also be a key voice when the Jaguars scout Will Johnson and Mason Graham, too, considering he spent 2024 with them.
