Multiple Jaguars Listed As Potential Cut Candidates
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of an immensely important decision-making process in their search of a new head coach. But the pursuit of Doug Pederson's replacement isn't the only big decision the Jaguars will make this offseason.
The Jaguars have plenty of decisions to make in terms of the state of their roster entering the offseason, specifically what to do with several veterans and their contracts.
OverTheCap recently released a list of 100 players who have contracts that could be potentially cut short in cap-saving measures, and the Jaguars had four players included: wide receivers Christian Kirk and Josh Reynolds, tight end Evan Engram, and center Mitch Morse.
The Jaguars are tied with the Tennessee Titans for the 10th most players on the list, with nine other teams having either five or six players included. For the Jaguars, none of the names are true surprises considering the state of the roster and the emergence of several young players.
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke was asked directly about the futures of Kirk and Engram in his end-of-season press conference earlier this month, but the Jaguars' front office decision-maker was ultimately non-committal on the future of two of his most important veterans.
“You know, again, I met with a lot of these players this morning. A lot of guys stopped by after the team meeting and shared some thoughts with them as we move forward, but there’s going to be time to process all this stuff. These guys are under contract," Baalke said.
"They are committed to this organization. We’re going to first work on getting a new staff in here, a new head coach, new leadership and then sit down with them and go through the roster, every individual, their specific situation relative to contracts and everything else. There’s a lot of things to process over the next couple of months as we move forward, but it will all be done in due time.”
It may not make a lot of sense for the Jaguars to make a decision now considering they are still in search of a head coach, who may have his own opinions on Engram and Kirk and how they fit into the team's plans in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.