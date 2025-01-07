Trent Baalke Non-Committal on Future of Pair of Jaguars Stars
There are plenty of questions surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars as they enter the 2025 offseason.
The Jaguars already made one big change on Monday, firing head coach Doug Pederson after three seasons and a 4-13 record in 2024. Now, the Jaguars will have to find a new coach to lead them on the sidelines as they carve out a path for the rest of their offseason.
Once the Jaguars do find a new head coach, he will have to work with general manager Trent Baalke to fill out the roster in their image. And one of the most pressing questions facing the Jaguars today is whether veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram will be a part of that future.
Kirk and Engram were both brough in during the 2022 offseason, shortly after Pederson was hired and paired with Baalke. Since then, each player has turned in wildly successful and productive seasons and proven to be key leaders on and off the field.
The Jaguars are facing some uncertainty regarding both, however. Kirk will be 29 next November while Engram will turn 31 in early September. On top of their age, each player's contract is getting to the point of inflation, drawing each of their futures into question.
When asked about the pair and what their future may look like in Jacksonville, however, Baalke did not lean one way or another on Monday.
“You know, again, I met with a lot of these players this morning. A lot of guys stopped by after the team meeting and shared some thoughts with them as we move forward, but there’s going to be time to process all this stuff. These guys are under contract," Baalke said.
"They are committed to this organization. We’re going to first work on getting a new staff in here, a new head coach, new leadership and then sit down with them and go through the roster, every individual, their specific situation relative to contracts and everything else. There’s a lot of things to process over the next couple of months as we move forward, but it will all be done in due time.”
If the Jaguars do move on from Kirk and/or Engram this offseason, it will be the latest change in a long line of them.
