National Disrespect of Jaguars Becoming Preposterous
Perhaps the rest of the at-large media doesn't understand this fact, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are a really good football team.
They have a proven winner at head coach in Doug Pederson. A franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. One of the best running backs in the league (Travis Etienne Jr.), one of the best tight ends in the league (Evan Engram), and some of the best defensive players in the league (Josh Hines-Allen, Foyesade Oluokun, and Devin Lloyd).
Yet the national media continues to overlook and undervalue the Jaguars. CBS Sports' Garrett Podell sorted out the AFC Conference into contention tiers. In the first tier, understandably, was the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Jaguars were in the fourth tier, designated for Wildcard teams. Among the Jaguars were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Chargers.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars should be better with a healthier Trevor Lawrence and new center Mitch Morse anchoring this offensive line," Podell wrote. "Morse could change running back Travis Etienne's outlook: he amassed another 1,000-yard rushing season in 2023, and he led the league with 89 tackles avoided. However, his efficiency dipped from his rookie season, dropping from 5.1 in 2022 to 3.8 in 2023.
"The blame could be directed at a Jacksonville offense whose 40.6 Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade ranked as the second-worst in the NFL. Better blocking up front, plus the addition of former 49ers defensive line stalwart Arik Armstead in free agency to go alongside Josh Hines-Allen, whose 19.5 sacks were tied for the second-most in the NFL in 2023, could create a Jaguars team that pushes the Texans for the AFC South crown."
The Jaguars have a Super Bowl-winning head coach. A franchise, generational talent at quarterback. Plenty of weapons for said quarterback. A stout front on defense and arguably the best linebacking room in the league. Oh, and this team won a playoff game two seasons ago.
Yet, they are in the same tier as their divisional rival with a far inferior roster and a young quarterback, a Steelers team lacking a quarterback, and the Chargers with a weak roster and a head coach who hasn't been in the NFL in a decade.
The fact that the Jaguars are a tier below the New York Jets, a team unproven with an aging Aaron Rodgers coming off an Achilles injury, is preposterous. Then again, so is overlooking the Jaguars.
