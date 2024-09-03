Grading the Jaguars' 53-player Roster By Position Group
The Jacksonville Jaguars are less than a week away from kicking off against the Miami Dolphins to start the 2024 season. The game will be a tough contest, and in our panel of Jaguars on SI writers, only beat writer John Shipley chose the Jaguars to beat the Dolphins.
The Jaguars have built a roster among the league's most formidable, with plenty of weapons on both sides of the ball.
Looking at the 53-man roster, where does each position group grade out?
Quarterbacks: A-
(2) Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones
Lawrence is the franchise guy for the foreseeable future and a generational talent. His $275 million contract signals what the Jaguars think of the fourth-year quarterback. Lawrence threw for over 4,000 yards and 20 last year, despite nagging injuries at the end of the season.
The interceptions, which he cut down on in Year 2 (17 to just 8 in 2022), returned with 14 on the season. With the aforementioned injuries, it marred a hot start that helped the Jaguars to an 8-3 record.
Jones, a bust in New England, can now wear a ballcap on the sidelines and serves as a capable backup to Lawrence.
Running Backs: B+
(3) Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, D'Ernest Johnson
Etienne has quickly become one of the best three-down backs in the NFL. Pro Football Focus ranked him as high as the No. 11-best running back in the league heading into 2024. Etienne has 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, and if healthy, he should reach that mark in Year 3 with no problem.
Bigsby struggled as a rookie, but the upside is there. Hence, the reason why the Jaguars selected him in the third round in 2023. Bigsby looked good this preseason, which could be a sign of better production in 2024.
Wide Receivers: B-
(6) Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk, Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Devin Duvernay, Tim Jones
The losses of Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones this offseason definitely hurt. The Jaguars lost one of their most productive weapons in Ridley.
The Jaguars still have a top slot receiver in Christian Kirk, and the addition of signee Gabe Davis (a top Buffalo Bills receiver signed for $39 million) should give Lawrence a more than serviceable outside target to throw to.
The determining factor that could make this wide receiver room special is rookie Brian Thomas Jr. He was one of the best wide receivers in a stacked wide receiver class. If he pops as a rookie, this wide receiver room has a far better grade next season.
Tight Ends: B+
(3) Evan Engram, Luke Farrell, Brenton Strange
Engram is one of the best tight ends in the league, plain and simple. He is the prototypical modern tight end -- route running and speed over blocking ability. That being said, he is really good blocking downfield, dangerous with his attack points.
Farrell is a serviceable TE2, he has 24 receptions on 30 targets over the last three seasons. He is a formidable blocker. Strange could be due for a breakout after a relatively disappointing season as a rookie last year. The ceiling is high with this group.
The floor? Depends on who you ask.
Offensive Line: C+
Lawrence needs to be protected this season. That much is a given. When he sets his feet, he can be one of the most dominant passers in regard to accuracy in the NFL.
The Jaguars signed Mitch Morse of the Buffalo Bills this offseason to give the unit a boost. Morse started in 19 contests last season, playoffs included.
Scherff is an experienced, productive guard who will play a big role in anchoring the interior. He is a valuable veteran presence on the line, too. Robinson is arguably the best blocker on the line, especially in pass protection. PFF graded Robinson 78.8 as a pass blocker.
Robinson allowed just 13 pressures last season and three sacks. This group is made up of a lot of depth pieces. It could be rough before it gets better for Lawrence.
Defensive Line: A
(11) Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, DaVon Hamilton, Myles Cole, Esezi Otomewo, Arik Armstead, Tyler Lacy, Maason Smith, Roy Robertson-Harris, Jordan Jefferson, Jeremiah Ledbetter
Quite possibly this team's best group. While the line is a bit thin on the edges, the interior is deep. Deep enough for new offensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen can do a lot of tinkering with fronts, substitutions, and alignments.
Hines-Allen is one of the league's premier edge rushers. Armstead was a huge offseason acquisition, a Day 1 impact player. If Walker can build on his 10 sack season last year, the edge unit should be in good shape.
Rookie Maason Smith was a steal and could have a long-term impact.
Linebackers: A+
(6) Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Llloyd, Chad Muma, Ventrell Miller, Yasir Abdullah
All one needs to understand is that Oluokun and Lloyd might just be the best linebacker duo in the NFL.
Oluokun is uber-athletic and instinctual and when he gets his hands on you, you aren't going anywhere but down. Lloyd is a Top 20 middle linebacker in his own right.
When Chad Muma is your third-best linebacker, you are doing something right.
Defensive Backs: B-
(9) Tyson Campbell, Ronald Darby, Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones, De'Antre Prince, Andre Cisco, Darnell Savage, Antonio Johnson, Daniel Thomas
Savage had 51 tackles in 10 starts for the Green Bay Packers last season, but he was hampered with a shoulder injury. He will play nickel, where his blend of coverage and downhill hitting will be perfect in this Jaguars scheme.
Cisco and Johnson will be key at the safety position, which is far stronger than what the cornerbacks room can offer.
As the team's best cornerback, Campbell earned every penny of his $76.5 million extension. Darby isn't getting any younger, but rookies Prince and Jones will provide plenty of depth at the position.
The secondary is a mixed bag and the unit that most are concerned with on the Jaguars.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.