New-Look Jaguars' Front Office Brings Unique Perspective
The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading in a different direction after multiple subpar seasons in a row. Jaguars owner Shad Khan decided enough was enough and began make changes that showed he was at least willing to take a risk if it meant an improved team and results.
After years of former head coach Doug Pederson's leadership centered around his many years of coaching experience, Khan and the Jaguars went the opposite direction during this hiring cycle, selecting some of the youngest prospects at their respective positions.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is 39. Their offensive coordinator, Grant Udinski, is 29. Their defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile, is 42. The Jaguars' new general manager, James Gladstone, is 34, one of the youngest GMs hired in National Football League history.
As he begins his tenure with the Jaguars, his first time as an NFL head coach, Coen noted that the youth he is surrounded with excited him. He believes it gives the Jaguars a fresh and unique perspective in a league dominated by older, more traditional thought processes.
“Yeah, hunger. Hunger. Want to. Guys that are trying to prove it. Guys that want to continue to ascend throughout the profession. I think that we have plenty of experience to get this thing done. I believe in the staff that we built. I’ve got [L.A. Rams Head Coach] Sean McVay," Coen said.
"I've got Kevin O'Connell, I've got a lot of guys that we can go and call in times of crisis that are going to be more than welcome to some of those conversations. Then, you've got experience throughout the staff, and we do have experience. We have a lot of guys that have been in the trenches in some really productive organizations. There's not one coach that we hired that didn't have another opportunity.”
The Jaguars have their work cut out for them this offseason and over the next few offseasons, as fixing their roster will take more than summer. However, they appear to be headed in a better direction than at the end of the regular season.
Jacksonville may have a quality coaching staff, but it will not matter if they do not give Coen and the company more talent to work with.
